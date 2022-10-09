Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) adult coach Marie Enbäck, from Sweden, will be visiting Malta shortly to deliver two ADHD Malta courses accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority: Level 1 – ADHD Adult Coaching Approach (MQF 5, ECTS 5); and Level 2 – ADHD Adult Group Coaching (MQF 5, ECTS 10).

Coaching adults with ADHD is being increasingly practised internationally as it has been found to be a valuable tool for many professionals in their work, helping them increase awareness of adult ADHD and its effect on their personal and professional lives.

ADHD Malta works towards inclusion and organises these training courses for the benefit of both local professionals and the ADHD community.

The coaching skills learnt can be applied in terms of better communication, identifying unique challenges and strengths, exploring options and putting strategies or models to use. These will make participants more effective and supportive in their work with clients, students or patients, and enable them to learn how to work together more productively.

Both courses, which are being delivered in English, will be held at STC Higher Education, Pembroke, between November 7 and 18, from 9am to 4pm. A separate course for psychologists is being held in the following two weeks.

Those interested to apply or for queries or further information may e-mail adhdcoachingcourse@gmail.com or send a text message to 7905 9421.

The closing date for applications is October 20.