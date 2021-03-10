Soprano Gillian Zammit will be directing Teatru Salesjan’s adult community choir for the over 40s, which will commence on April 19 and will be held on Monday evenings. This project, which will also take on a multinational dimension, will give participants the opportunity to share their work in a performance at the end of June.

“The desire for a multinational choir arose from witnessing a change in the fabric of the people in our community. Creating a choir made up of various nationalities can be a new bridge for expats to meet people and form friendships,” Zammit said.

Zammit had long wished to be involved in some kind of musical community project. She has previously worked with children’s choirs such as the BOV Joseph Calleja Choir, which she has trained from its inception in 2010 and, most recently, the children’s choir for St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation. She has also worked with a number of adult choirs for operatic productions including the Manoel Theatre’s Monteverdi Project Baroque vocal ensemble which specialises in baroque music.

The new choir will perform a selection of contemporary, gospel and classical choral music from various countries. All the repertoire will be performed in their original languages and will offer the singers a chance to enjoy learning a variety of styles. All sessions will run in line with COVID-19 measures as instructed by the health authorities.

Songs of Nations forms part of Teatru Salesjan’s educational programme Nurture Culture which is generously funded by the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation and the ADRC Trust and supported by Premju tal-President. This programme offers multiple opportunities for children, youth and older adults to engage in arts.

Those interested in forming part of the multinational choir may send an e-mail on education@tsmalta.com. For more information, visit Teatru Salejsan’s Facebook page.