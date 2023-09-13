Works are nearing completion on a new Joint Military Operations Centre for the Armed Forces of Malta, facilitating command and control for all branches of the service.

The new €5m structure has been partly funded by the European Union.

Capt. Keith Grixti explains the role of the new operations centre. AFM footage.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri visited the centre and were shown around by AFM Commander Brigadier Clinton J O'Neill and other senior officers.

They explained that the centre will coordinate all military operations, rescues, and law enforcement. incorporating the Rescue Coordination Centre, the National Coordination Centre and maritime traffic control.