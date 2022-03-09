Being published shortly is a new novel in Maltese by Alfred Sant Ir-Rumanz tal-Fieres Safran (The Romance of the Yellow Knight).

Sant’s last novel was George Bush f’Malta (George Bush in Malta), published in 2013. The Yellow Knight takes the reader back to the Dark Ages when King Arthur ruled over Camelot, backed by his Knights of the Round Table.

The cover of the new publication.

They leave Camelot in a search for the Holy Grail in which Joseph of Arimatea had kept the blood of the crucified Christ. Markald, a member of the Round Table, reaches the islands of Melita and Gaulos.

Ir-Rumanz tal-Fieres Safran is being published under the new – Quinque – label.