Malta International Airport has set the ball rolling for the building of a new aircraft parking area and taxiway.

The company has issued a call for tenders for the building of what is being referred to as Apron X, positioned between Apron 8 and Apron 9, over an area covering some 100,000 square metres. It will be the biggest investment in airport infrastructure by the company since it commenced operations in 1998.

The new apron will be able to handle seven narrow-body or three wide-body aircraft.

The project also includes a new taxiway and a staging area housing facilities for ground handling equipment.

Ground-power supply units will be installed instead of auxiliary power units for use by parked aircraft. Floodlighting will be by LED systems.