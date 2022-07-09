Baħar Jaqsam is a new album by Gozo musical group The JoyGivers. Baħar Jaqsam is one of 11 songs in Maltese which sheds light, in a light-hearted way, on the differences in the dialects between the Maltese and Gozitans.

The song, with lyrics by Etienne Micallef, is about the love story between Tonin, an old man from Rabat, Malta, and Karmni, of Nadur. It shows the different words they use for the same object, including il-mandra, il-mejt, il-pinuri and ċ-ċombini, among others.

The other 10 songs of the album are original.

The JoyGivers is made up of singer and bass guitarist Albert-Lauren Agius, singer and pianist Loredana Agius, Gordon Mifsud on electric and acoustic guitars, pianist Jessica Bugeja and on drums Albert Agius.

The cover album, Imħabba f’Kemmuna, is by Frank O’Neil, while the other 10 songs are by the band. All songs, including Baħar Jaqsam, made it to the Top 20 songs in Malta.