A new group of altar boys gathered for their first meeting at St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem on Saturday, October 14. After meeting the friars, the altar boys had some time for recreation. On Sunday, October 15, the altar boys attended mass celebrated by Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando. Every Sunday, the 11am mass is dedicated to children.

The friars invite parents, accompanied by their children, to attend the Sunday mass, during which there will be an explanation of the Word of God specifically for children.

