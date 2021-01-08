A new frontal (ventartal) for the main altar was inaugurated for Christmas and New Year liturgical functions at the sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces in Victoria. The frontal was designed by George James Cutajar Zahra, who also carried out painting ornaments on it. Joe, his father, painted the central picture featuring Baby Jesus, St Francis of Assisi and St Claire. The sanctuary is run by the Capuchin Friars.

