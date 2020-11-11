The health authorities have extended the so-called 'amber list' of countries from which arrivals to Malta have to produce a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival.

The list, which now includes Rome and several regions of Italy, involves the following countries:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy (Milan and Rome all airports, and Bologna, Naples, Perugia, Pescara, Pisa, Trieste, Turin, Venice)

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal (Porto)

Spain

Switzerland

Tunisia

United Kingdom (Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham)

The list applies to all airports in the countries listed, unless otherwise indicated.

The new list comes into force on Friday. Arrivals must produce a negative test taken not more than 72 hours previously or risk quarantine.