A new €400,000 angio suite at Mater Dei Hospital, inaugurated on Thursday, is set to raise the number of non-invasive surgeries that the hospital can perform.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said the new facility is part of a €5.7 million investment in ongoing refurbishment of the Medical Imaging Department.

“While our biggest asset remains our people, we must also keep improving the tools we need to work with,” Fearne said.

The suite provides a non-invasive alternative to treatment of diseases such as liver and kidney cancers, which previously required major open surgery.

It can also be used to urgently treat stroke victims, the removal of tumors and the swift plugging of arteries inpatients with critical bleeding.

The minister said that the previous angio suite facilities saw some 3000 patients a year and roughly 10 to 15 patients per day.

He added that with the new suite, the number of patients who can be treated is set to increase drastically.

The angio suite is mobile, so the hybrid theatre can be modified for other procedures when not in use.