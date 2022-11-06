Seħer il-Baħar includes works in various media, reflecting the emotions evoked by the sea.

An exhibition by Anna Galea of around 40 paintings titled Seħer il-Baħar (Mesmerising Seas) is showcasing works that the artist created over the past four years; the exhibition includes large oils and mixed-media paintings on canvas, as well as large-scale and smaller watercolour paintings.

Galea is primarily known for her watercolour works. However, the pandemic inspired and offered her the time to experiment and explore different creative avenues. “Watercolour affords a translucency no other medium can give,” reflects Galea. “Having said that, this time, I am also exhibiting in oils, acrylics and mixed media because I feel that for creativity to flourish, I cannot chain myself to a particular medium. Besides, I do paint, and have been painting, in oils and acrylics too throughout my painting career. Furthermore, what one can do in oils, one cannot do in watercolour, and vice-versa.”

Anna Galea

The works forming part of Seħer il-Baħar are driven by Galea’s urge to express her feelings through her art, while reflecting the emotions evoked by the sea and the memories attached to it. “I live by the sea and often go for walks by the coast. As a child, during the summer holidays my parents always rented a place a few metres off the sea­shore, and we used to spend all day swimming and snorkel­ling, while in the evenings we relished the cool sea breeze, eating ħobż biż-żejt and summer fruits. In those days, mobile phones were still undreamed of,” she reminisces.

Expanding on her experimentation with different media and how this exhibition came about, Galea explains that the title piece Seħer il-Baħar is a seminal work that was a point of departure for many paintings that followed. “Seħer il-Baħar is an abstract acrylics-on-canvas work that I planned as a background for a painting. However, I soon realised that, for me, magic was happening, so I stopped adding to it. I must admit that I would be very sorry to part with this painting as I feel it is a landmark piece in my career,” she adds.

Clear Waters

Exhibition curator Roderick Camilleri worked with Galea to design the aesthetic and artistic content of this upcoming exposition. “The works presented are highly personal and they probe into the artist’s innermost fascinations, inspirations and motivations,” he comments. “Visitors will have the opportunity to appreciate Galea’s new experimental interpretations, inspired by aquatic life and organic elements.”

MSA president Adrian Mamo is glad to be welcoming back Anna Galea after her successful show at the MSA at the beginning of 2020. “The Malta Society of Arts is delighted that Anna’s gorgeous works will be gracing our galleries yet again and we look forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to her latest experimentations.”

Seħer il-Baħar, curated by Roderick Camilleri and hosted at the Malta Society of Arts’ Art Galleries, is on until November 24. Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 7pm, and Saturdays 9am to 1pm. Entrance is free. For more details about the exhibition, visit www.artsmalta.org or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.