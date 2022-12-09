A new Apostolic Nuncio landed in Malta on Thursday ahead of the start of his diplomatic mission.

Hong Kong-born Mgr Savio Hon Tai-Fai was greeted at Malta International Airport by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Bishops Anton Theuma and Joseph Galea-Curmi.

Tai-Fai served as secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples from 2010 to 2017 and previously lectured in theology at the Holy Spirit Seminary of Hong Kong.

He replaces Alessandro D’Errico, who is retiring, as apostolic nuncio.

Tai-Fai was also greeted at MIA by Ambassador to the Holy See Frank Zammit, Chargé d’Affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature ; Mgr Dennis Kuruppassery, and Apostolic Administrator of Benghazi, Libya Fr Sandro Overend Rigillo OFM.

The Apostolic Nuncio effectively serves as the Vatican’s ambassador to Malta. He is responsible for representing the Pope locally, both with the local Church and with the civil authorities. The nuncio is also the dean of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Republic of Malta.