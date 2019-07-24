DeVere Investment has launched Catalyst, a new low-cost savings app that offers globally diversified funds.

DeVere Investment, part of the deVere Group, is launching its latest savings app called Catalyst. Catalyst is a modern investment product that helps build a diversified, low-cost & long-term portfolio.

What makes deVere Catalyst unique, is that there is no term period linked to this app. You can invest or withdraw funds whenever you want 24/7. Funds can be deposited into the app whenever you have spare cash, and you can start your savings journey even if you do not commit to regular monthly contributions. It is simple and easy to use and offers a real time dashboard where the performance of your investment can be viewed, and you can make purchases and withdrawals anytime. There are five investment risk levels to choose from, and there is a handy wealth calculator where you can see projections of what your savings plan could be worth over a certain time period. Another cutting-edge feature is that the deVere Catalyst app is compatible and connective with other deVere apps.

DeVere investment saw a niche in the market for a savings app that offers exposure to world class globally diversified funds at reduced fees.

This allows the everyday individual on the street to invest in well balanced and diversified funds at a fraction of the price. The funds available on this app are the actively managed dVAM funds.

The dVAM funds were created exclusively for the deVere Group dVAM investment platform and are actively managed by international asset management firms such as GAM Investment Management, Guinness Asset Management Ltd and Fulcrum Asset Management.

DeVere Investment is part of deVere Group, a technology-driven investment banking and financial advice company offering solutions to international, local and high-net-worth clients.