Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited (JMFA) recently appointed Alexandra Scicluna (right) as its Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO). Her primary role is to ensure the company adheres to regulations and that staff are familiar with Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and also current with anti-money laundering regulations.

Scicluna has been working in Anti-Money Laundering and the Combating of Financing Terrorism (AML/CFT) since 2014. She has also worked with the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) as a compliance officer where her main role was that of carrying out on-site and off-site AML/CFT examinations, from which she gained a deep understanding of the AML/CFT legislation.

Scicluna holds a B. Com Management and Public Policy degree from the University of Malta and also obtained an ICA International Diploma in Anti-Money Laundering.

Referring to this new appointment Jesmond Mizzi, managing director at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors said: “We continue to invest in experienced and technically trained staff to ensure that regulations are adequately adhered to, in order to build on our business operation and retain our company’s good reputation.”