Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd (JMFA) has announced the appointment of Matthew Magro as an investment advisor at its Birkirkara branch. This is another step forward in the company’s plan to strengthen the advisory team while also expanding its distribution network.

Magro has been working within the services industry since the year 2000 after reading for a Bachelors honours degree in banking and finance from the University of Malta. He previously worked as an investment advisor with a local investment company after which he joined a local bank as a branch manager within the consumer banking department.

During the past 20 years he gained experience in formulating and managing clients’ portfolios according to the investors’ risk tolerance and requirements for both retail and high-net-worth clients.

Reflecting ability to attract highly competent and experienced professionals

With his deep knowledge of the industry, Magro is committed to continue to use his expertise in assisting JMFA’s clients with their financial needs by giving them investment advice and providing them with personalised financial solutions in line with the recommendations of the asset management team at JMFA.

Jesmond Mizzi, managing director at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors said: “The addition of Magro to our advisory team reflects our ability to attract highly competent and experienced professionals who have spent many years serving their clients in the stewardship of their investments.

“Our company, with access to premier investment solutions, provides a level of integrity in our process to deliver objective advice and to continue to provide a personalised service to our clients.”