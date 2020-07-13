One of Malta's fastest-growing science companies has appointed a new Business Development Executive.

Tania Teixeira has joined Evolve after working as a laboratory manager, project leader and environmental research scientist in Portugal, Malta and the Middle East.

Evolve managing director Christopher Busuttil Delbridge said: 'Having previously worked with us on the development of a research facility in the United Arab Emirates, we saw that Tania’s work and dedication would be a strong asset.

'Her strong background in project leadership and expertise in laboratory management will help us to expand and build a strong presence internationally as a solution provider for scientific workspaces.'

Evolve is a leading supplier of laboratory equipment and analytical instruments for the pharmaceutical industry and mining sector as well as agriculture, food science, medical cannabis, veterinary services and forensics.

The ISO 9001:2015 certified company serves a wide range of customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Tania said: 'My passion and curiosity for the environment from a young age drove me to choose a career in natural sciences.

'As a researcher, I gained experience in designing, executing and conducting experimental studies.

'One thing that I really enjoy is brainstorming with scientists in the laboratories and I'm always looking for ground-breaking ways to maintain a competitive edge on the projects that I am involved in.'

Evolve, the scientific arm of Attard & Co, caters for the complete spectrum of laboratory goods and services, including equipment, technical support, consumables and training courses.