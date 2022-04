Fr Alexander Cauchi (pictured), who for a long time was a missionary in Brazil, has been engaged to offer his pastoral services at Għajnsielem parish church.

He will be helping archpriest Frankie Bajjada. Fr Alexander is also the director of the Moviment Missjunarju Gesù fil-Proxxmu, replacing the late Mgr Gorg Grima.

Fr Alexander, of Għarb, also leads the parish’s adolescents group.