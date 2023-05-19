M. Demajo Group has appointed JJ Miceli Demajo as the new Group CEO.

Miceli Demajo has been with the Group for the past 20 years. He most recently served as the managing director of several companies within the Group and formed part of the executive committee.

He received a bachelor's degree in computing and information systems and later specialised in business administration. He has worked in several group companies and sits on various company boards.

The M. Demajo Group is 113 years old and is considered a stable pillar and a leading player in the business community. The company's foresight has contributed to the economic growth of the country over the years and today, the Group, is known to employ a talented and skilled workforce spanning across several sectors of business, such as ICT, engineering, manufacturing, corporate services, IoT, FMCG, large scale projects, tourism and more.

The Group said that today, it remains relevant, modern and in-tune for a bright future. It continuously gives its workforce an attractive exposure to some of the world's leading and exciting company philosophies and brands, making talent acquisition very much at the core of the Group's strategy. The Group continues to successfully attract and invest into new and innovative startups and offers Group corporate services and its vast experience to scale startups quickly.

The Group is becoming a more conscientious player, by looking into sustainability at all levels and over the years has invested in the environment and ecological sector with the aim to reduce its carbon footprint and to contribute to a more sustainable future.