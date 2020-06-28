Sandro Spiteri has been announced as San Anton School’s next head of school, succeeding Dr Joe Gauci.

Dr Spiteri brings extensive experience to the headship position and decades of involvement as a key player in the field of education both locally and internationally.

He returns to San Anton School where, early in his career, he spent eight years as teacher of Maltese, head of Department of Maltese and Religion and a member of the school’s senior management team.

He then moved on to lead national programmes as national coordinator of the Foundation for Educational Services where he piloted various EU-funded projects and worked with UNESCO on various initiatives in Malta and other countries to expand family literacy.

In 2001, he founded the Malta Writing Programme, which eventually became the first affiliate site in Europe of the National Writing Project in the US. Spiteri has lectured at the University of Malta since 1994 on a broad range of education-related subjects regarding teaching me­thodo­logy, educational policy and teacher professionalism.

I look forward to re-imagine the San Anton School ethos for the 21st century

Previous senior management positions in the education sector include being a state college principal, director for quality assurance and director for curriculum management and e-learning, and head of quality assurance at the National Commission for Further and Higher Education. In these roles, he also pioneered a number of policies and initiatives.

Spiteri holds an MA in Applied Linguistics from the University of Malta, specialising in Maltese writing methodology. In 2017, he was awarded a Professional Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the UCL Institute of Education, London. His thesis was on ‘Developing a Quality Enhancement Culture in Maltese Education’.

He has also worked as a consultant on quality assurance and accreditation both nationally and internationally and is an associate of the Robert Owen Centre at the University of Glasgow. From 2018 to 2020, he chaired the Board of Governors of Verdala International School.

Commenting on his appointment, Spiteri said: “It is such an honour to be back at San Anton School after 19 years. My eight years teaching here were a key professional formative experience that marked all my subsequent service. I look forward to leading a dynamic team, to re-imagine the San Anton School ethos for the 21st century.”

Meanwhile, Erika Spiteri also returns to San Anton School as head of Junior Sector where, during the early stages of her career, she had spent 13 years as an educator in various levels in the sector. After teaching in the state sector, she pursued further studies in education and holds a Master’s in Early Years Education from the University of Dundee, a Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Administration and Management and a Master’s in Adult Education from the University of Malta.

A seasoned education professional, she has held headship positions at various primary schools since 2009 and her main interests lie in Science Education, Digital Learning and Drama.

San Anton School at L-Imselliet is a leading independent, co-educational, mixed ability school, catering for the education of over 1,000 students aged 18 months to 16 years, from pre-kindergarten right through to secondary level.