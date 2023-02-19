CSB Group has announced new appointees to its Partnership & Profit-Sharing Framework, a scheme launched last year as a means of sharing part of the earnings of CSB International Ltd with senior managers and key executives. The announcement was made by group CEO Michael J. Zammit during the recent Company Updates event.

Senior managers Sacha Farrugia, Anne Marie Caruana, Keith Kerr and Sharon Grima, who were last year appointed to the first tier of this scheme, were promoted to associate level. They join the present associates, namely Franklin Cachia, Malcolm Ferrante, Timothy Hampton and Michael Parlato Trigona.

Managers Francesca Caruana and Kyle Scerri, team leaders Maria Mercieca Imbroll, Julie Camilleri Mintoff and Paulina Zolnik, as well as senior corporate executive and projects coordinator Stephanie Portelli were appointed at the first tier of this profit-sharing scheme.

The group directors have this scheme close to heart as they believe it recognises the appointees’ efforts while fostering an environment that leads to employee growth and success.

Zammit said this recently reached milestone aligned the recognition of top-performing team members with the company’s success. After offering his congratulations to the newly appointed members of the team for their professional growth, loyalty and dedication, he added that it was the company’s intention to welcome more new appointees who showed promise and a drive to perform and self-develop.

To ensure that the selection of appointees is done objectively, the company follows a set of criteria and an assessment process. Furthermore, the shareable earnings are held in a trust established under the Laws of Malta and are periodically disbursed to the beneficiaries.

CSB Group, a family-run business established in 1987, has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a small-scale operation with just a few offices in Valletta. With a clear vision and a strong drive for growth and evolution, it has achieved numerous milestones over the years. One of the most notable accomplishments is the substantial growth of its workforce, which has reached 100 team members.

Additionally, CSB Group has expanded its service offerings to better serve its clients and stay at the forefront of the industry with its 360° approach and associated brands, namely Regus Malta, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty and VacancyCentre. Through hard work and commitment to excellence, the group has transformed itself into a thriving and respected business that aims for continuous growth and success.

Visit csbgroup.com for more information.