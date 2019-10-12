Canon David Cilia has been appointed archpriest of the St Paul’s Shipwreck parish in Valletta, the Church said on Saturday.



Canon David, was educated in Qormi and St Albert the Great college before completing his theology studies at the seminary, University of Malta and Gregorian University in Rome.



He was ordained as a priest on June 30, 1995.



Canon David initially served as deputy parish priest of the Marija Bambina parish in Mellieħa and the parish of San Ġorġ Preca in Swatar. Among other things, he has also served as head of the archbishop’s seminary as well as a judge on a regional ecclesiastical tribunal.

The parish of St Paul’s shipwreck is made up of around 800 families and 1,800 people in total.