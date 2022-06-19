The Archbishop has appointed new archpriests in Żurrieq and Sliema, with a new parish administrator also chosen for the Manikata parish.

In a statement, the Curia said Archbishop Charles Scicluna had chosen Daniel Cardona to take up the role of Żurrieq archpriest. Cardona, who was born in Pieta', was ordained priest in 1999 and served as archpriest of the Żebbuġ between 2004 and 2021.

The Żurrieq parish has around 10,800 parishioners.

Meanwhile, Denis Schembri will start serving as archpriest of the Stella Maris parish in Sliema. The Curia said Schembri was ordained priest in 1979 and has since served as the parish priest of various localities.

The Curia said there are some 3,000 parishioners at the Stella Maris parish.

In a third new appointment, the Curia announced Peter Paul Sultana will start serving as Manikata's parish administrator.

Sultana was ordained priest in 2004 and since 2019 has been serving as chaplain at the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School. The Manikata parish has around 800 parishioners.