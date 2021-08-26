The Southern Region Council of Malta (Reġjun Nofsinhar) is organising a new arts festival, called Kwarta Tajba: Festival ta’ Mużika Innovativa. Its first edition is being held this weekend in different sites across Żebbuġ, Malta.

Events tomorrow will be taking place in Misraħ l-Isptar and will kick off with a performance of the musical Kburija Maltija, which brings to life a historic event that took place on March 25, 1945, during a football match between Malta and Yugoslavia. Directed by Josue Formosa, it is produced by the performance arts group Being Creative All Together, with music and lyrics by Vince Fabri.

It will be followed by musical-theatre project Mel’isma, which will see female artists performing and engaging the audience in various ways. Produced and composed by Daniel Vella, with a script by Anton John Mifsud, the performance features flutist Nicole Spiteri, Isabella Borg on French horn, Christine Vella on saxophone and Jessica Ellul on clarinet.

The last performance of the night will be Tinsiex li neżisti, a song cycle which combines original music, poetry, dramatic prose, movement, painting and the audience’s participation. The song cycle is made up of three poems by Philip Sciberras and music by Hermann Farrugia Frantz. A wind and percussion ensemble, actors, a singer and dancers will take part in the performance, produced by 12th May Band & Social Club (1961) of Żebbuġ.

Saturday’s events will take place near the chapel known as Tal-Abbundunati. The first performance of the night will be Emmna, which will pay tribute to national poet Dun Karm Psaila. Actor Joe Cortis will read some of his poems, while others will be sung by Rita Pace. Emmna will feature a 12-piece band conducted by Richard Bugeja and dancer Martina Zammit.

Local band Manatapu will then present a musical concept gig titled TaraTata. The storyline follows a man who is lost in a very confusing world to then eventually learn how to fight against his struggles. The songs that will be performed were all written during the pandemic.

The last item on the agenda is The Fleshbot Prison, a project which addresses artists’ plight, as well as the overall human experience, during the pandemic through song/spoken word set to alternative rock music. All original songs and poetry are written and performed by Chellcy Reitsma, with original compositions by the Chellcy Reitsma band members.

Events on both tomorrow and Saturday start at 8.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com. The event is being held as per COVID-19 guidelines issued by the health authorities. A valid and recognised COVID-19 vaccination certificate is obligatory and must be presented along with the ticket at the event’s entrance. Masks should be worn at all times.