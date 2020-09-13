Aston Martin has collaborated with The Little Car Company to create a two-thirds electric version of its classic DB5.

Measuring three metres long and 1.1 metres wide, the DB5 Junior has space for an adult and child to sit side by side. A chassis made from aluminium and a body crafted from composite materials allows the Junior to remain rigid while keeping weight down. It tips the scales at just 270kg.

The quick-release steering wheel makes getting in and out of the car easier.

Thanks to a 6.7bhp electric powertrain sending power to the rear wheels, the Junior can hit a top speed of 30mph (48km/h).

Much like its big brother, the Junior features all of the same design elements you’d expect from the full-sized DB5. It incorporates the same Aston Martin ‘wings’ and model badges, for instance, while the dashboard uses functional Smiths instruments. However, the traditional fuel gauge has been converted to display battery charge levels, while the oil temperature gauge shows motor temperature instead.

The Junior features scale versions of the DB5’s badges.

The steering wheel, which is the same as the original DB5’s albeit on a two-thirds scale, also has a racing-inspired quick-release feature which allows for easier entry and exit of the vehicle. The accelerator and brake pedals are crafted from billeted aluminium, while the headlights, brake lights, indicators and horn all work.

Inside, there’s a full black leather interior and even a boot area for storage, too.

Power is sent to the road through 10-inch wire wheels with four-wheel ventilated disc brakes which also incorporate regenerative braking. The battery pack – which is removable – is stored under the bonnet and can return between 10 and 20 miles (16 and 32 kilometres) between charges.

Three driver modes – Novice, Expert and Race – allow the driver to tailor the response of the car, while the entry-level setting also imposes a 30m range which, if exceeded, will automatically shut the car down and bring the car to a stop.

A more dynamic DB5 Vantage version has also been created, doubling the power while also bringing a limited-slip differential. The range too has been boosted up to between 20 and 40 miles (32 and 64 kilometres)