Aston Martin has lifted the covers off its striking new hybrid supercar – the Valhalla.

Built with a variety of learnings made through Aston Martin’s involvement in Formula One, the Valhalla incorporates several intricate and technologically advanced features which help to ensure that it delivers the best possible performance.

It’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 which is linked up to a 150kW hybrid system with a pair of electric motors – one mounted on each axle. Combined, the engine and electric system produce 937bhp. When driven in electric-only mode, the power from the batteries is directed to the front axle alone, while in other driving modes it’s split between the front and rear axles. This allows the car to tailor the power delivery depending on the situation.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com