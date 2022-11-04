Aston Villa’s new manager Unai Emery has set his sights on leading the struggling club to their first major trophy in more two decades.

Emery is back in the Premier League after leaving Spanish side Villarreal to take charge of Villa following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

The 51-year-old flopped during a brief reign as Arsenal boss that ended with the sack in 2019 but he is still highly regarded across Europe after impressive spells with Villarreal and Sevilla.

