The Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa in Attard has appointed Susanne Fisch, who is originally from Germany, as its new spa director. She will oversee the relaunch of the iconic Athenaeum Spa, which is set to reopen in early 2020 following extensive refurbishment works.

Ms Fisch has taken on this new role following her previous position at the Duniye Spa within Crown & Champa in the Maldives, where she oversaw 12 spa operations across 12 islands.

Her extensive background in the sector also covers roles at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort, the pre-opening and launch of the first Elena Spa at Oblu by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts at Helengeli in the Maldives, as well as the Six Senses Spa at the Soneva Kiri Resort & Private Residence, and the Six Senses Spa at Six Senses Resort & Spa Yao Noi, both located in Thailand. Her broad spa experience follows further positions in other parts of the hospitality sphere, working for brands including the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in the US.

“I am thrilled to take on this role at the legendary Corinthia Palace, and to be tasked with the exciting reopening of the Athenaeum Spa,” Ms Fisch said.

“This hotel’s inimitable legacy is with us, and now my focus is to translate that into the wellness aspect of what we offer to our guests.”

Ms Fisch highlights the fact that people today have never lived in a faster world which, she says, makes their time all the more valuable. “If our clients trust us with their time, then that is a huge gift. So to deliver on their trust, we aim to uplift their lives in the period that they are with us – and that is exactly what the new Athenaeum Spa will do,” she said.

“This is certainly an exciting time for the Corinthia Palace and the Athenaeum Spa, as we work to create a spa experience that exceeds the expectations of anything we have seen in Malta – and perhaps Europe – so far.”

For more information on the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa or to book, see corinthia.com/palace or call 2144 0301.