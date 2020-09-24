The Audi Q2 has been given a makeover, with styling tweaks and improved equipment making it a more appealing prospect.

Its updated looks and improved technology bring it into line with the rest of Audi’s Q SUV range.

Emphasising its sharp, angular styling, Audi says the exterior is inspired by polygons, which is evident at the rear with the redesigned diffuser which has five-sided polygons designed into it. Up front, the grille is slightly lower and Quattro-inspired slits have been added beneath the bonnet.

(Audi)

LED headlights and scrolling indicators are now included as standard, while five new paint colours have been added to the selection.

Inside, Sport, S line and Black Edition models get the Digital Cockpit as standard, as well as front sport seats and Audi’s drive mode selector. Equipment standard across the range includes a power tailgate, rear parking sensors and cruise control. Top-spec Vorsprung models get Nappa leather upholstery, Bang & Olufsen sound system, and dual-zone climate control.

The new generation Q2 will be launched with a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, with a six-speed manual transmission included as standard and the option of a seven-speed auto. Further petrol and diesel engines will join the line-up later in the year.