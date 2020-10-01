The sweet and homely flavours offered by the new season allowed eeetwell to create a range of new exciting dishes that empower communities and foster growth.

By using ingredients sourced directly from the farm, the brand strives to create a direct connection from farm to fork - reducing carbon emissions and creating a product that is good for customers and great for the planet.

Following what mother nature has to offer, eeetwell continues to build a close relationship with local farmers. This allows local partners to land a seed at the table in such a competitive and dynamic market. Fresh and seasonal ingredients create a pathway for sustainability - allowing eeetwell to leave a positive footprint on the local communities.

The company is committed to cultivating processes that live up to their brand’s core values, pushing a cultural reset in the way brands impact society and the environment. The locally sourced stars of eeetwell’s autumn menu are butternut squash, pomegranate and kale, together with wholesome vegetables and fresh fruits - truly representing the authentic feeling of this spicy season.