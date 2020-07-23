A new storage facility for aviation fuel was inaugurated near the airport on Thursday by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The €15 million investment by Enemed will lead to the phasing out of current storage facilities at Wied Dalam.

Abela said the investment reflected the government's commitment to improve the infrastructure. It was made necessary by the increased demands of the aviation sector in Malta.

Enemed chairman and CEO Kevin Chircop said the facility is linked to 8km of pipelines (for direct supply from tankers) whereas to date the airport had depended on a single pipeline linking Wied Dalam.

The new facility features digital control systems to reduce human intervention and ensure faster response in case of accidents.