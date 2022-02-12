A newly created award named after doctor and activist Victor Calvagna will each year recognise work done by outstanding child volunteers.

The Victor Calvagna Child Volunteer of the Year award was launched by commissioner for voluntary organisations Jesmond Saliba on Saturday.

It will be given to a child between the ages of six and 12 as part of the annual Malta Council Volunteer Awards, to honour their work in volunteering.

A committee led by Saliba will be hammering out more details about the award and selecting the winner. Apart from Saliba, the committee will be made up of permanent secretary Matthew Vella, former Fgura United president Lawrence Bugeja, Martina Fenech, Antoine Magri and Maleck Haj Moussa.

Calvagna, a paediatric cancer specialist by profession, was a founder of Puttinu Cares, which seeks to support families with children that need medical treatment in the UK. He was killed in a traffic accident last month.

Saliba said Calvagna served as an inspiration to those who worked in the voluntary sector.