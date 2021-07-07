Awards to recognise people who go out of their way to help animals were launched on Wednesday by the Agriculture Ministry, the Commissioner for Animal Welfare and the Animal Welfare Directorate.

The awards will also highlight special animals who touch people's hearts and minds in an exceptional way.

There will be 20 categories with 10 dedicated to humans and 10 to animals.

The animal categories are: Animals in uniform, Adopted pet of the year, Pet of the year, Smartest Animal, Service Dog, Farm Animal Award, Funniest Animal, Shelter animal most deserving of a home, Bravest pet, Favourite feathered friend.

The human categories are: Best veterinarian, Best farmer, Best voluntary organisation, Best person in uniform, Best journalist, Best educator, Best local council, Best pet friendly catering establishment, Best young person animal lover and Best volunteer.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said the awards have two main goal - to highlight positive stories about animals and animal lovers. “Many times we are inundated with stories of cruelty and suffering, but the good stories deserve recognition as well.”

The second goal is that of raising animal welfare issues higher on the national agenda. “These awards will trigger more social dialogue and raise more awareness, giving the subject of animal welfare more and more importance on a national level.”

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo at the launch of the awards. Photo: Agriculture Ministry

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said the awards will give due recognition to those people whose priority is to safeguard animals. “These include animal welfare officers, other professionals and many volunteers who dedicate a lot of their time to animals. We should take this opportunity to show our appreciation to animals as well as give credit to those people who deserve to be honoured.”

The public can submit their nominations on www.animalawards.gov.mt Nominations close on August 31 and winners, chosen by a panel of judges, will be announced on World Animal Day, October 4.

After submitting their nominations via the website, members of the public are being encouraged to strengthen their nominations by sending videos and photos on animalawards.mafa@gov.mt.