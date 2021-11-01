Kindergarten educators with a post-secondary education can as of this month enrol in a new Bachelor of Arts course at MCAST.

The Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Early Years, Learning and Care (Top-up) will be open to Kindergarten educators who already have an MQF Level 5 Higher National Diploma in this sector.

The course is a collaboration between MCAST and the Institute for Education, which over the past two years joined forces to design and develop the course.

It is 18 months long and part-time. Kindergarten educators who graduate with a degree will be classified as KGE 3, and the progression will also reflect a better salary.

According to a 2019 document regarding the post of kindergarten educators within the Education Ministry, the salary for the post of a Kindergarten Educator in the grade of KGE 3 is €23,936.00.

Lectures will be delivered both online and face to face, and online lectures will be designed in a way that participants have direct sessions with lecturers and peers, and sessions where course material is accessible at any time.

This will provide educators with the flexibility and possibility to continue working full-time whilst obtaining a high standard degree.

The course will begin in January 2022 and applications will open on November 15.

Applicants can also apply for the ‘Get Qualified Scheme’ which will enable them to benefit from a tax credit for the cost incurred.

Minister launches course

“Our main commitment to educators is to provide them every possible opportunity to develop in their profession, and this course will not only improve their profession, but also improve the educational services provided,” Education Minister Justyne Caruana said at the launch of the course on Monday.

“The life of an educator is not easy. They play the role of teacher, parent and social worker- that is why such a course will benefit these teachers, as we strive to improve their profession,” Caruana said.

MCAST executive Professor Joachim James Calleja said the course is an important step forward.

“At MCAST we recognise the important role that educators play in ensuring effective and inclusive education for everyone. We prioritise on strengthening offers and opportunities for our educators, who are the ones who ensure that our students succeed.”

Joanne Grima, executive of the Institute of Education said early year education must be of the highest quality.

“The effect of this experience will continue to be felt throughout the lives of these students, even when they are adults. Ultimately this sector of education provides the path for future adult generations to come,” she said.