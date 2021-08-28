The St Joseph Band Club, of Għajnsielem, has completed the first stage of a new bandstand (pjancir), set up at the square for the feast of Our Lady of Loreto.

The design was done by artist Manwel Grech, of Victoria, while metal works were carried out by Charlie Xuereb, a local bandsman, with the help of Loreto Azzopardi, committee members and other volunteers.

Master carpenter Chris Mifsud, assisted by Charlie Xuereb, was in charge of the wooden flooring.

The bandstand will take on the band for the first time today to deliver its annual musical programme for the feast of Our Lady of Loreto being celebrated in Għajnsielem tomorrow.