Banking products will soon be introduced for middle-income individuals who do not qualify for government-funded apartments but also cannot afford to buy a home, the Foundation for Affordable Housing has pledged.

The initiative comes together with a study released on Thursday which found that an individual younger than 40 needs to earn at least €25,000 a year to get a home loan for an averagely-priced two-bedroom apartment of €225,000.

"The findings underline the existence of a 'stretched class', persons who, despite having a stable income from employment, still find it hard to access an adequate home for their family," foundation CEO Jake Azzopardi told a news conference.

Details of the banking initiative are still vague with Azzopardi saying discussions are ongoing with a local bank.

The foundation will also build homes in the future as part of its social enterprise ethos, he said. Unlike the private sector, social enterprises prioritise social wellbeing over profit maximisation.

Azzopardi was speaking after the foundation published a study on housing affordability.

Attached files The study

The study found that those over 40 need to earn €35,000 a year to purchase an average two-bedroom apartment.

Malta's average income is €22,176 a year.

An increase in interest rates could lead to higher income requirements for loan eligibility, potentially exceeding €30,000 annually. This would make it more difficult for many prospective homeowners to secure financing.

"This calls for direct attention to this specific class, which may be provided access through the building of a social marker," he said.

Number of overburdened households doubles in four years

The study said 13,000 households in 2022 were overburdened with housing costs, meaning they used more than 30 per cent of their income on housing costs.

Four years ago, around 6,500 were overburdened, the study shows.

Young people, foreigners, single people, and people who are renting housing were the most likely to be overburdened with housing costs.

Still, Malta has one of the lowest overburden rates in Europe; on average, people spend a tenth of their income on housing.

In the EU, people, on average, spend two-fifths of their salaries on their homes.

The FAH study comes weeks after an analysis by KPMG found that housing costs in Malta shot up by 40 per cent since 2017.

Launched in January 2022, the foundation is a joint initiative between the church and the government.