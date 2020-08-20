BirdLife Malta has launched a campaign which will share insights about
bird migration to encourage people to enjoy migratory birds and play a role in
their protection.
Being an island between two continents, Malta is a crucial resting place for birds that enables them to build the resources to continue their journey across long distances.
The campaign, called #onthemove will feature fascinating facts about migration. It will be using social media platforms amongst other communication channels, in a bid to share information about how everyone can enjoy bird migration in Malta.
"We are also encouraging people to share their bird sightings through an
online form created for this campaign which can be accessed at
https://bit.ly/reportasighting," the society said.
The campaign will provide the opportunity for locals to volunteer by helping BirdLife Malta watch over migratory birds.
BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana stated: “We are seeking to encourage
people to enjoy migration as it happens. This campaign will not only be
raising awareness through information but also engaging with the general
public to experience the beauty of migration. One does not need to be a bird
expert to do this. BirdLife Malta has always placed people engagement at the
forefront of its mission, mainly because people who enjoy and care about
nature will eventually strive to protect it.”
A crucial part of this campaign will be calling people for action.
"We will encourage people to tell us what they have observed, be it a magnificent flock of birds of prey or sadly finding a shot bird that needs help," the society said.
"During recent years we have seen an increase in illegal hunting in Malta and
Gozo, with this year so far already being the worst year in the past eight
years. This might be disheartening but it also means that people need to
step up and help these birds," BirdLife Head of Conservation Nicholas Barbara added.
