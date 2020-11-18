The election may still be several months away but the starting gun for the next political race has been fired.

Both the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party will have new leaders for the forthcoming electoral contest. And both leaders are making clear the importance they are giving to having more new blood in their ranks as they pitch their willingness to ‘change’ as a selling point to the electorate.

Prime Minister Robert Abela wants “to have the youngest cabinet in the country’s history”, in a hint at a reshuffle to come.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech says he wants “a young party when it comes to ideas, solutions, attitude, energy, age and efficacy”. This follows reports that the PN is urging MPs who have served through several legislatures to consider stepping aside and making way for newcomers.

While youth might inject new enthusiasm into politics, both leaders need to guard against ageism in their desire to relegate older politicians to the political scrapyard. And politicians ignore the sentiments of the ever-growing grey brigade at their own risk.

Ultimately, it is character, not age, that should be the deciding factor in people’s choice of their representatives in parliament. It is on their conformity to high ideals in their speech and behaviour, as well as on their offer of new ideas, that candidates’ readiness for public office ought to be judged.

Mellifluous political rhetoric, platitudes, slogans and sound bites are no longer guaranteed to do the trick. The traditional political parties can only blame themselves for the general mistrust they face, often expressed in generalisations and sweeping statements like “all politicians are useless” or “they are all in it for themselves”.

The two leaders need to do better than tout new faces in their gambit for votes.

Also, more important than the freshness of their line-ups is whether the electorate will see any real differences in the parties’ strategies in the run-up to the election.

So far, neither Abela nor Grech have come up with any significant beefing up of their respective long-term strategies on essential issues like the economy, education, the environment, migration and healthcare.

The prime minister seems to be sticking to what he believes was the winning formula for the booming economy. He defends the cash-for-passports scheme, even if the EU has started proceedings against Malta over it. He argues fallaciously that the use of the money from this scheme for social causes is enough justification to keep it in place.

Meanwhile, Grech has so far not endorsed a plan B for the economy to make it less dependent on substantial imported labour and economic activities that are perceived to be high risk from a reputational perspective.

As voters start to weigh how to cast their ballots, a major influence on their choice will be the strategies proposed by the parties to sustain the economy moving forward.

Then there is the issue of governance. Abela argues that the problems that have plagued his predecessor’s administration have been mostly resolved. They have not. So far, the masterminds behind Malta’s governance crisis remain free from prosecution.

Grech’s commitment to rid the country of political cronyism remains undefined. A small but significant section of the electorate will want to see a complete break from the present system of political patronage before they cast their vote for a particular party.

Clearly, both political parties must do far more than renew their ranks to convince the public they can overcome the challenges ahead.