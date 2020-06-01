BMW has revealed the new 5 Series, which gets a refreshed exterior, updated technology and electrified powertrains.

The Saloon model will be available with three plug-in hybrid powertrains, with a 530e and 545e offered with all-wheel drive and an option of rear-wheel drive on the 530e. Touring (estate) models will have the 530e options available from November.

All four- and six-cylinder models that aren’t a plug-in hybrid will get a mild-hybrid powertrain. This uses a 48v starter generator to take the load off the engine and improve both acceleration and fuel consumption.

The exterior design hasn’t undergone a drastic change, with notable changes including a larger, lower front grille, slimmer headlights that are full LED as standard, reshaped rear lights and redesigned rear bumper.

Inside, the central infotainment display has increased in size from 10.25-inch to 12.3 inches and receives BMW’s latest generation operating system.

There are three trim levels: SE, M Sport and M Sport Edition. Saloon models, meanwhile, get an M Performance M550i xDrive option for the first time. Standard on the SE is a choice of 17- to 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery and heated front seats. New equipment for this trim includes folding mirrors, parking assistant and DAB radio.

M Sport gets new alloy wheel designs in 18- to 20-inch sizes, an M body kit, M leather steering wheel, front sports seats and a distinctive instrument panel. M Sport suspension is standard except on 530e variants.

The M Sport Edition builds on this with Tanzanite Blue or an exclusive Donington Grey paint, 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, and red M brake callipers. Saloon versions get a rear spoiler and multifunction seats, too.

The M550i xDrive Saloon sits separately from all other models in the 5 Series hierarchy, boasting a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, grey exterior detailing, a Harman/Kardon surround sound system, M sport differential and adaptive M suspension.