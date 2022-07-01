BMW has revealed its new M3 Touring, bringing a performance estate into its ranks for the very first time. It hasn’t weighed into battle underprepared, mind you, with a twin-turbocharged straight-six engine and four-wheel-drive ensuring that the Touring will be ultra capable in all areas.
But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be plain sailing. There are a number of rivals that the Touring will need to contend with and we’re checking them out.
