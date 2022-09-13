X’Quddiesa, Quddiesa! (Mass, What Mass!) is a new book by Mgr Ġużepp Attard.

The book, published in memory of Mgr Attard’s 50th priesthood anniversary, examines in detail every element and gesture of the celebration of Mass. In fact, it is a form of liturgical catechesis in brief, reaching out to every category of people.

X’Quddiesa, Quddiesa! is useful for all those who lead liturgical services in parish communities.

The 50-page publication, in colour, was designed by Abigail Borg and set by Mario Xerri. It was distributed in parishes, including Nadur, Xagħra, Għajnsielem, Victoria Cathedral and Comino chapel, where thanksgiving Mass was celebrated.

Mgr Attard was ordained priest by Bishop Nikol Cauchi in Fontana on June 24, 1972. Soon after, he went to Rome to continue his studies and offer his services at several parishes there.

In 1985, he was appointed parish priest of St Ignatius of Antioch community, where he served there for 22 years. Several Gozitan priests, including Anton Teuma, now bishop, also gave their services in the parish.

In 1997, on the 25th anniversary of his priestly life, Fr Attard was appointed monsignor in recognition for his pastoral work in Rome.

In September 2007, Mgr Attard was assigned archpriest at the Victoria Cathedral after 35 years of pastoral service in Rome.

He retained this office for almost 10 years. Four years ago, Mgr Attard was nominated rector of Comino chapel. Besides, he celebrates Mass at Nadur parish daily.

Mgr Attard is also episcopal vicar for adult catechesis.