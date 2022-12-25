A collection of 20 new tunes from Celtic and Maltese influence has been published by local composer Mark Pullicino under the title The Dingli Tune Book.

Reaching out to the rich folk music of the Celtic Irish, Scottish and Brittany traditions, Pullicino put together The Dingli Tune Book with new tunes of sheet music, inspired by some Celtic folk musicians who live and play in Malta, with some Maltese flavours to it.

“Għana, the traditional folk music of Malta, still brings joy to Maltese hearts when they hear it,” says Pullicino.

“Dating back to the 16th century with its unique mix of Sicilian ballads and Arabian melodies they are constantly, improvised by singers today. However, as our recent cultural ties, being in the European Community sphere, our folk music maybe deserves a new wider appropriate context.”

The sheet music is intended as a basis for different instruments, with harmonies and individual score initiates to be added by musicians.

The 20 new tunes, which include The Dingli Waltz, St Julian’s Jig, Valletta Regatta, Paceville Polka, The Lily of Wardija Valley and ones that reference modern events such as the Ukraine war, namely Democracy Again, are a collection that could be seen to be a part of a growing music genre called New Malta Folk.

They are simple scores with chord accompaniment of catchy tunes that are easy to play and are for any instrument some with lyrics.

“The intention is that they can be played with harmonic embellishment according to the improvisational whim of individual musicians,” says the composer.

Some of the tunes have recently been played by the Scottish band The Alistair McCulloch Trio.

You can listen to a sample of the recorded tunes here. The book is available on Amazon or from the author.