L-Imħallef Giovanni Bonello Bejn Storja u Miti published by Horizons is a biography of former European Court of Human Rights Judge Giovanni Bonello through the perspectives of 16 different contributors. The volume is edited by the writer and researcher Sergio Grech.

Several questions are answered in this publication. What was the divergence of views between Bonello and former prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami about? Is it true that it was former opposition leader Alfred Sant who intervened?

How did Bonello attain a near-legendary status in international justice fora? How can one explain his insatiable thirst for historical studies? What role has Saint Ives played in the life of Bonello?

For the very first time, readers can also get a glimpse into Bonello’s interest in a particular kind of photography. Bonello’s indefatigable fight for human rights pervades the whole book.

The 16 contributors also analyse Bonello’s legal writings as well as his historical studies, and they all concur that Bonello is a real patriot.

