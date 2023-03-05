On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Robert Aloisio, a teacher and author, released his ninth book entitled Għoxrin Ġgant tas-Seklu Għoxrin (Twenty Giants of the Twentieth Century), published by Preca Publications.

The book features the lives of 20 influential figures of the 20th century, namely Gandhi, Albert Schweitzer, Albert Einstein, Helen Keller, Giuseppe Moscati, Franklin Roosevelt, Charlie Chaplin, Giorgio La Pira, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Mother Teresa, Thomas Merton, Oscar Romero, Nelson Mandela, Elie Wiesel, Martin Luther King Jr, Anne Frank, Mikhail Gorbachev, Giovanni Falcone, Muhammad Ali and Lech Walesa.

In the introduction to his book, Aloisio says that “the choice of characters is personal and subjective”, though many of the names “enjoy almost unanimous international appreciation”.

“These are 20 characters that I personally admire because with what they said, and, above all, with what they did, they still have a lot to teach us even today,” says the author.

The Scottish philosopher Thomas Carlyle once said that “no great man has lived in vain... the history of the world is nothing but the biography of great men”.

The author says that this is precisely the intention behind his latest work.

The book asks what defines a great person and what these 20 ‘giants’ of the 20th century have in common.

“Despite the geographical and cultural differences between them”, says the author, “they were people full of energy, enthusiasm and eagerness to make a better world – to make a positive contribution to the human life.

“They believed that they could make a difference in society. And they actually did.”

Aloisio says that these ‘giants’ were not perfect people.

Rather, even those who after their death were declared saints were imperfect.

“Their main intention was to help others rather than to inflate their ego and make a name for themselves in the world,” says the author.

Anne Frank, Martin Luther King Jr (centre) and Nelson Mandela are among the figures treated in Robert Aloisio’s book. Photos: Wikimedia Commons

Aloisio is already renowned in the field of biographies with his previous books Qatlu lill-Arċisqof (2015) about St Oscar Romero, Falcone u Borsellino (2017), Għaxra Żgħar Imma Kbar (2020) about 10 young saints, and Il-Papiet Kbar ta’ Żmienna (2022).

In addition, Aloisio is the author of another four books: Sfidaw lill-Mafja (2017), Għall-Passiġġati (2019), Knisja u Mafja (2021) and L-Iskola St Michael (2022) as well as of several articles, most of them biographical, for local journals and magazines. He also wrote a number of plays for students at the school where he works.

In addition, Aloisio takes care of a number of pages and groups on social media, most of them related to his writings.

Għoxrin Ġgant tas-Seklu Għoxrin by Robert Aloisio, published by Preca Publications, can be obtained from the Preca Library, Blata l-Bajda. Alternatively, those interested may call 2122 2626 or write to the author at robertaloisio@gmail.com.