Annetto Depasquale: Wirt Għażiż tal-Knisja f’Malta is a new book edited by Mgr Anton Gouder and Fr Kevin Schembri on the 10th anniversary of the death of Bishop Depasquale (1938-2011).

The title of the publication is not simply a caption; indeed, it is the message that clearly emerged from the testimonies of several people who knew him closely. Depasquale not only worked hard all his life for the good of the Church in Malta, but the Church in Malta, after his death, still enjoys much of what he has contributed.

Published in hardback by Klabb Kotba Maltin, the book features almost 300 pages and is divided into three main sections. The first two sections present a detailed biographical profile and the experiences of 24 persons who knew him closely in different settings. The third part contains a number of interviews and articles by Depasquale, notes of his speeches and his personal points from the retreat in preparation of his Episcopal Ordination.

Former auxiliary bishop Annetto Depasquale (left) with former archbishop the late Joseph Mercieca.

This volume with its 80 colour photographs sheds light on many of Dun Annett’s qualities: he was humane and very gentle; loved his family dearly and they loved him back; a man of deep spirituality; a priest with a heart of the Good Shepherd; studious, honest and diligent; a hardworking faithful servant of the Church in the spirit of the Second Vatican Council.

Dun Annett served in the priesthood for 49 years. His parish ministry took place mainly in the parish dedicated to St George, Qormi under the leadership of five parish priests.

He lectured at the Faculty of Theology and the Faculty of Laws for 31 years. He was an active member of the Metropolitan Chapter for 31 years. Above all he shared his skill and wisdom within the Archdiocese of Malta for 34 years, particularly when as chancellor, pastoral secretary, vicar general and auxiliary bishop.