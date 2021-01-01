Fontana Local Council has just published Fontana u Ġrajjietha – mill-qedem sa żminijietna by Gozo historian Joseph Bezzina.

Years ago, Bezzina had already written a book in English about the place but this new, hard-bound publication runs into 246 pages and is illustrated by no fewer than 242 photos. The cover was designed by Daniel Cilia.

Fontana, a suburb of the city of Rabat, which is itself a suburb of the Cittadella, has developed into a village in its own right.

It lies on the Rabat-Xlendi road strained between the historic capital of the island and Xlendi bay.

People began inhabiting the place attracted by the several fresh water springs in the area. As a matter of fact, though its official name is Fontana, everyone in Gozo refers to the place simply as it-Triq tal-Għajn – the Road to the Spring. It took its name from a bountiful spring at the bottom of the main road of the village, known as Il-Għajn il-Kbira (the Principal Spring).

The book traces the history of the village from early times to recent years. It opens with an in-depth history of the locality, its earliest settlers and their occupations. The first families were predominantly farmers, but, before long, the place also hosted fishermen that operated from the nearby port of Xlendi.

There were 11 crews of fishing boats between the middle of the 19th century to about the middle of the 20th century.

The reader is then guided through the sites of interest which, notwithstanding the locality’s small extent, are not wanting.

The chapels of bygone times, the historic niches that dot every street, and the parish church are described at length. The author also delves into the imposing church of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus describing every nook. Pictures of the altarpieces, dome and lunettes are by Paul Falzon.

The village institutions and societies are also given a lengthy mention. The last part of the book is a history of the Fontana Local Council and its achievements along the years.

The book, in fact, marks the council’s 25th anniversary.