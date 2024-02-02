The long-awaited publication of the restoration of what is by far the most popular religious painting in the Maltese Islands has been published. The launch of The Prodigious Altarpiece of the Madonna Ta’ Pinu took place inside Ta’ Pinu sanctuary hall.

Introducing the book are messages by Cardinal Mario Grech, as the restoration took place during his bishopric, Gozo Bishop Anthony Teuma and Fr Gerard Buhagiar, the sanctuary’s rector. They all emphasise the devotional significance of the image of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven in the life of many Maltese. Reproductions of the painting embellish the homes of thousands of families in Malta and abroad.

The book opens with a detailed analysis of the 600-year-old history of Ta’ Pinu shrine by Gozitan historian Joseph Bezzina, who also suggested the title of the publication. Sandro Debono writes about the composition of the painting and its origins, while Roslyn Debattista and Marie Camilleri from Heritage Malta explain the scientific investigations carried out on the painting.

Valentina Lupi and Marie Camilleri from L’Atelier del Restauro provide information on the conservation and restoration process. The book is designed and illustrated by well-known photographer Daniel Cilia.

The launch of the book was by Francesco-Pio Attard. The event included a musical intermezzo featuring the original Ave Maria by Antoine Mercieca and the hymn of the Marian Year by Joe Formosa.

Mro Mercieca accompanied soprano Rosabelle Bianchi on the piano, with Noemi Portelli on the flute.