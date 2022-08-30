Għexu Twemminhom, compiled by Fr Gabriel Vella, is a compendium of 15 biographies of Catholic personalities who professed their faith with word and deed in their daily lives, whatever the circumstances – in happiness and tribulations, some even in persecution to the heroic end of martyrdom.

The biographies were written by Anton Mercieca.

Thirteen of these personalities lived in the 20th century and are persons of our time in this era of social upheavals.

They come from all walks of life – six are priests, among them three Maltese compatriots, three bishops and Carlo Acutis, who has been beatified by Pope Francis.

Also included are three laymen – Antonio Gaudi, the famous architect of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Rosario Livatino, a magistrate murdered by the mafia, and Pierre Gorgio Frassati, an aspiring architect.

Other examplars are Felix and Elisabeth Leseur, a model for married couples and Mother Teresa, well-known for her holiness.

The publication coincides with the priestly ordination of Fr Vella, who published this book to give as a memento to his many friends and benefactors. In the blurb, Fr Vella says the book, in its fluent style of text, provides a delightful read and hopefully an inspiration for a more authentic Christian life.