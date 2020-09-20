Two recent publications compiled by Malta-based academics take a closer look at security in the Euro-Mediterranean region and its prospects in a post-pandemic future.

The two publications, which are both available online, were edited by scholars at the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC), which is based at the University of Malta.

Towards a Post-Pandemic Euro-Mediterranean Strategy presents a series of articles looking at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Against the backdrop of what could well be the most consequential event of the 21st century, the papers discuss consequences on the international order, the Euro-Med region, territoriality, and security sector reform, among others. The 12 papers, edited by MEDAC director Stephen Calleya, are contributions by MEDAC academics and distinguished visiting lecturers.

Cooperative Security and the Mediterranean looks at ways in which Mediterranean countries can break the cycle of continuously deteriorating security situations and move to peaceful and cooperative engagement.

The publication includes contributions to a MEDAC post-graduate seminar on the same subject held at the end of 2019 which was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the German Chair for Peace Studies and Conflict Prevention project at MEDAC. German chair Monika Wohlfeld edited the publication.

www.um.edu.mt/medac