Two Maltese language teachers, Adrian Muscat and Charles Daniel Saliba, recently launched three books to complement the new anthology Hemm Art fil-Folja published by MATSEC for the SEC syllabus starting in 2021 for prospective Form 3 students in preparation for the first examination session in 2024. The books are intended for the literature component of the Maltese examination.

Hemm Art fil-Folja – Noti includes notes on the literary texts listed in the syllabus, as well as advice on how to write a literature essay, model answers, essay titles, definitions of literary terms and guidance on the best way to prepare for the examination.

Hemm Art fil-Folja – Taħriġ contains various levelled exercises on the literary texts, literary terms and the unseen text, while Hemm Art fil-Folja – Tweġibiet serves as an answer book as well as a guide to students, parents and teachers.

