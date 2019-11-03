Charles Daniel Saliba and Adrian Muscat recently published two course books – Il-Malti Intermedju and Il-Malti Avvanzat 1 – to compliment the new Matsec exam intermediate and advanced syllabus respectively.

Il-Malti Intermedju covers all the sections of the exam paper. Among others it contains advice how to answer comprehension questions; notes on the linguistics sections, and on all the poems and prose listed in the syllabus; advice on good essay writing skills; model answers in the form of essays; and five model papers of the oral and written exam.

Il-Malti Avvanzat 1 covers all the sections in paper 1 of the exam. Among others it contains advice on how to write a good essay and on how to answer comprehension questions; a detailed explanation of the examination papers; a time-management plan for successfully sitting the exam; notes on the linguistics sections; and five model papers of the oral and written exam.

The authors will shortly launch two more books – Il-Malti Avvanzat 2 and Il-Malti Avvanzat 3 – that prepare students for paper 2 and paper 3 of the Maltese advanced level exam. These books are ideal for anyone who has to teach, learn or administer the new A-level or Intermediate-level syllabi and get ready for the 2021 exam.

